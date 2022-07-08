personal-finance

What is a customisable credit card?

A customisable credit card allows card users to choose the features as per their spending habits and lifestyle requirements. The card offers lounge access, accelerated rewards and cashback, free memberships of movie streaming platforms, fuel surcharge waiver and more. The users can activate any feature on-the-go in real time for a small convenience fee for 90 days' activation. The card user can switch on or off these features as per their changing lifestyle requirements. This will save the cardholders annual fees for features they don't use. Recently, AU Small Finance Bank has launched this innovative customisable credit card.