What is Credit Card Tapping?

Credit card tapping is a form of “contactless payment” done using credit or debit cards. It provides an alternative to swiping or inserting the card into a card terminal, and it was introduced to compete with mobile-wallet transactions. It works with the help of the electromagnetic chip inserted into the card. While it’s often referred to as “tap to pay", tapping isn't actually done. Instead, you place the card within a few inches of the payment terminal to initiate payment.

Though it’s a fairly secure way of making transactions, there is a cap on payments made through this mode to protect consumers.