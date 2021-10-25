personal-finance

What is consolidated account statement?

A consolidated account statement (CAS) is a quick way to see all your investments in mutual funds (MFs), bonds and direct equity in one place. The two depositories -- NSDL and CDSL -- send CAS to demat account holders for the month in which there has been a transaction. This could be an MF transaction, through a systematic investment plan, lumpsum investment, or even a direct equity or bond transaction. If there are no transactions, you will get your CAS every six months. If you don't have a demat account, you can download CAS from CAMS or KFintech website, the registrar and transfer agents of mutual funds.