What is annual information statement (AIS)?

Tax-filing can be a headache, especially if there are multiple sources of income and multiple financial transactions to be logged. That's why income tax department's roll-out of the annual information statement (AIS), through its e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in, will be helpful. Along with tax-information summary, the AIS will provide a consolidated view of your financial inflows and outflows, including foreign remittances, dividends, securities and mutual-fund transactions. To access it, log into the portal, click on ‘services' drop-down menu and choose ‘Annual Information Statement (AIS)'. A new feature allows tax-payers to submit feedback online to flag discrepancies.