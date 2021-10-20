personal-finance

What is an electronic verification code?

Your tax return-filing process is considered incomplete until you ‘verify' the returns. Earlier, the e-filing exercise was not fully electronic, unless you had a digital signature; the final step involved downloading form ITR-V, entering details and sending it to the I-T department's central processing centre in Bengaluru. In 2015, the department introduced electronic verification code (EVC), a 10-digit alphanumeric code generated that you generate after submitting your returns. This can be done through the e-filing portal, your netbanking and demat accounts or by using your Aadhaar provided it is linked to PAN. It will be sent your mobile number; enter the code and hit ‘submit' to e-verify your returns.