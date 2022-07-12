personal-finance

What is a Rupee-denominated card?

There's a new way to spend while traveling abroad. A few neo-banks are offering rupee-denominated prepaid cards, through banks established in India such as DBS, Federal Bank and State Bank of Mauritius. These cards are loaded with the Indian rupee, and they help you avoid hefty conversion charges that come with using credit and debit cards. On the rupee card, the conversion charges are 1-1.5 percent, as opposed to existing credit and debit card charges 3.5-5 percent and forex cards charges 2-2.5 percent. But the major drawback is that you would need to open a bank account with the partner bank to get the rupee card.