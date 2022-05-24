 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC MinisPersonal finance

What is a loan against securities?

May 24, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST

Recently, Tata Capital announced an offering through which you can pledge your securities for a loan that gets processed within 24 hours. This is called a loan against shares (LAS), and it is used to raise money in emergencies when you have a sizeable portfolio and you’re pretty sure you aren’t going to sell. You can pledge your equity shares or mutual fund holdings. Throughout the loan tenure, you will get dividends and bonuses, but you can't sell your securities. Since interest rates are lower, an LAS is usually preferred over a personal loans. If the value of your securities crash, the bank might ask you to foot the shortfall.

TAGS: #banking #loan against shares #MC Mini #MC Minis #personal finance
first published: May 24, 2022 06:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.