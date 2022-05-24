What is a loan against securities?

Recently, Tata Capital announced an offering through which you can pledge your securities for a loan that gets processed within 24 hours. This is called a loan against shares (LAS), and it is used to raise money in emergencies when you have a sizeable portfolio and you’re pretty sure you aren’t going to sell. You can pledge your equity shares or mutual fund holdings. Throughout the loan tenure, you will get dividends and bonuses, but you can't sell your securities. Since interest rates are lower, an LAS is usually preferred over a personal loans. If the value of your securities crash, the bank might ask you to foot the shortfall.