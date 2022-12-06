What is a cyber insurance cover?

With rise in instances such as the AIIMS ransomware attack, cyber insurance is looking like the need of the hour. Number of such cases rose significantly during the pandemic, when digital payments increased. To provide a safety net against any kind of cyber fraud, insurance companies offer cyber insurance that covers monetary loss through malware or phishing attack. These policies are available both on individual and group levels, and cover both the monetary losses and the legal-defence cost incurred when seeking a redress.

Bhavya Dua