 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC MinisPersonal finance

What factors matter in a loan against property?

Hiral Thanawala
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

There are unforeseen challenges in the personal or professional life that require ample funds. For instance, medical emergency and business expansion. In such situations, opting for a loan against property (LAP) may be a worthwhile option. LAP represents a secured loan that is given after the prospective borrower pledges her residential or commercial property as collateral. Such collateral must be self-owned, along with a marketable and valid title. While disbursing the LAP amount, a borrower’s income, credit history and the property’s present value are evaluated. Interest rates offered on LAP range from 8% to 10% p.a., it is lower than a personal loan, since there is a collateral.

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #banking #loan against property #MC Mini #MC Minis #personal finance
first published: Dec 6, 2022 04:47 pm