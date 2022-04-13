 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What does new-born health insurance cover pay for?

Preeti Kulkarni
Apr 13, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST

Several employers’ group health policies and individual policies offer new-born cover as part of maternity plans, while some offer it as an add-on. New-borns are usually insured for the first 90 days under such covers. So, if infants have to undergo treatment at hospitals during the period, the health insurance policy will reimburse these expenses. In addition, health insurers will pay for the cost of their initial vaccination as prescribed by the Government of India’s National Immunisation Schedule. Depending on the insurer and product, there could be sub-limits of up to Rs 10,000. Under regular family floater plans, kids under the age of three months are not covered.

