What do mutual fund RTAs do?

Every mutual fund is required to appoint a registrar and transfer agent (RTA), unless they have an in-house RTA. Think of RTA as a facilitator and record-keeper of all your mutual-fund transactions. So, whether you want to start a systematic investment plan, systematic transfer plan, make lump-sum investments or withdrawals, all the back-end processes are handled by RTAs. Investors can visit the websites of RTAs to get a consolidated account statement of all their transactions; and can change their bank accounts, nominees or even contact details through the agents. RTAs even facilitate the KYC registration process for new investors.