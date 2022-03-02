personal-finance

What are the many forms of UPI frauds?

They are on the prowl. And they want your money. Numerous cases have emerged in the last two years of scamsters taking advantage of UPI users. The end result: they nudge you to transfer money to them, accidentally and without your consent. These methods include using cashbacks and QR codes as baits or even by providing false customer care numbers with a fake caller on the other side. Banks and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI; the apex quasi-government body in charge of retail payments) have been running regular campaigns educating users on how to stay alert. Read Moneycontrol.com too to stay abreast of the latest UPI developments.