What are stablecoins?

The biggest concern around crypto is the absence of an underlying asset to gauge the price of the financial instrument. Stablecoins, however, help overcome that drawback. It is a type of crypto that is pegged against a fiat currency or gold reserves, to stabilise its prices. That said, stablecoins have weaknesses too. For example, it is possible that the reserves backing a stablecoin could turn out to be insufficient. It is also possible that the digital-trading platforms, which drive transactions in stablecoins, could become defunct and this could cut off the investor from his/her stablecoin holding. Stablecoins, which can be used for illegal activities, also face higher regulatory risk.