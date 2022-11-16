personal-finance

What are health policies' permanent exclusions?

Until 2019, being diagnosed with certain diseases made insurance applicants ineligible for obtaining health insurance policies. They could not buy policies even to cover unrelated ailments. In 2019, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) standardisation of exclusion norms made life easier for them by specifying conditions under the broader disease categories that can be treated as ‘permanent exclusions'. These diseases include epilepsy, stroke, Parkinson's Disease, chronic liver and kidney diseases, among others. Today, those who suffer from these ailments can hope to buy and renew health insurance policies to cover other diseases, which was difficult earlier.