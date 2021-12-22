personal-finance

What are health-focused credit cards?

The pandemic has taught us that medical emergencies are real and can be costly. It is an opportunity that banks wouldn't want to miss, so an enterprising few have launched health-focussed credit cards. These are specifically for your medical needs, to increase your access to healthcare and medical facilities in case of emergencies. The cards come with complimentary offers of course, such as an annual preventive health check-up, free online video consultation with the doctors, and membership of partnered online medicine delivery app. At present, banks such as Axis Bank, SBI and Yes Bank offer such cards for an annual fee of anything between Rs 749 and Rs 2,999.