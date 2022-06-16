What are Duration Funds?

Duration strategy-focused debt funds have been in the news these days as debt market yields have been rising on the back of increasing interest rates. Duration funds aim to make money based on interest rate movements. When interest rates fall, bond prices rise and vice versa. In a falling rates scenario, debt funds typically increase their duration and vice-versa. The longer the duration of an underlying security, the bigger is its movement. But when yields rise, debt funds reduce their duration. However, when yields are close to their peaks, debt funds start to slowly increase the duration.