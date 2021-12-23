What are day-care medical procedures?

Typically, health-insurance policies cover expenses only if you were hospitalised and for at least 24 hours. However, there are some exceptions. They also pay for ‘day care' treatment procedures. Not to be confused with OPD treatments such as root canal, day care refers to procedures performed under local or general anesthesia where patients are discharged within a day, thanks to technological advancement. Else, they would have entailed 24-hour hospitalisation. For instance, cataract, chemotherapy, radiation and tonsillectomy as also dialysis and removal of kidney stones. These procedures do not necessitate hospital stay, but you can still file claims for reimbursement of expenses.