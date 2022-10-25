Use laddering strategy to invest in fixed deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is on a rate hike spree. This year we had four consecutive rate hikes in less than six months starting from May 2022. According to economists, RBI will continue to increase policy rates to control rising inflation. To take the advantage of this rising-interest-rate environment, you should use a laddering strategy while investing in FDs. This strategy divides and spreads your investment in FDs over multiple smaller FDs with different maturity periods. This not only gives you a chance to earn better returns in this environment but also helps better manage your liquidity requirements.

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.