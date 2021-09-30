personal-finance

UK-bound students may need to spend on quarantining

If you have a UK student visa and plan to use it, keep an extra Rs 40,000 at hand. You'll need it to cover quarantine costs. From October 4, the United Kingdom (UK) will allow air travelers, including Indian students, who are vaccinated with two doses of Covishield. But, UK has concerns over the Indian COVID-19 vaccination certification process and therefore has mandated a 10-day quarantine for travelers from India including those who are fully vaccinated with Covishield. It has also required them to take a COVID-19 test on day 2 and day 8. Around 65,000 Indians who have got a UK student visa will have to bear the burden of this additional cost. Thankfully, top universities have said that they will reimburse this expense.