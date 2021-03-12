The variety of international funds

Not all international funds invest in the US. A total of 46 International funds (till date) invest your money in sectors, themes or across specific countries or even regions. Overall, the category's Assets Under Management (AUM) registered a 4-fold increase in the last one year. As of February 28, 2021, its AUM was Rs 15,656 crore. You could choose to invest only in the US, or diversify across Europe, Japan, Brazil, China, Asian and even emerging markets. If you wish to pick a theme, you can choose between agriculture, mining, real estate sectors and ESG. Allocation to such global funds will cover you from currency fluctuations and also offer diversification to your portfolio.