personal-finance

The most sought after credit cards in 2020-21

Credit cards became popular in the COVID-19 lockdown, as people shifted to online shopping for essentials, food delivery, and entertainment. Cashbacks and discounts offered by many cards made things lucrative. As per a recent BankBazaar report, cards focused on shopping and travel were the most sought after cards. BankBazaar is a credit card and loan aggregation portal. Travel cards were also popular. As the first wave started to end, more Indians made travel plans. Hopes of a complete recovery were high early this year as well. BankBazaar saw a spike in travel cards application. Lifestyle cards were less popular partly due to higher annual fees and a drop in discretionary spending.