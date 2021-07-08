personal-finance

The benefits of a systematic transfer plan in MF

Staggering your investments in equities, especially through a mutual fund, helps as it makes volatility work in your favour. But what to do if you have lumpsum money at hand? You could put the money in a bank account and then start a SIP. But a savings bank account pays very little interest. Here's where a systematic transfer plan (STP) helps. An STP is a facility in which you invest a large sum first in a liquid scheme and then transfer your money in instalments in an equity fund. A liquid fund or an overnight helps you earn slightly higher interest. Make sure that when you enrol in an STP, you choose both—the liquid fund and the equity (destination) fund—within the same fund house.