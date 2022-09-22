Technology sector funds: The losers of 2022?

Technology sector funds, which primarily invest in shares of IT companies, are under selling pressure. These schemes have lost 20 percent on an average in a year and are at the bottom of the performance charts, according to Value Research. After commanding high valuations in 2021, the correction that set in on the Nasdaq 100 spread to tech stocks in various parts of the world, including India. However, many Indian tech companies have well-established business models and strong balance sheets. With expectations of strong earnings growth, some of them can be good long-term wealth creators.

Moneycontrol PF Team