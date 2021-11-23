personal-finance

Strong tax laws are expected on cryptocurrencies

The income-tax filing season is nearing its close but one challenge remains. How do you tax gains made from trading or investing in cryptocurrencies? Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoins and Ethereum have given phenomenal returns. Many have booked profits. At present, the laws on how to tax gains from crypto are not clear. Many chartered accountants consider it as income from other sources and compute tax according to your tax slab. But India is keen to govern cryptocurrencies; the coming winter session of the Parliament is expected to debate the issue and come out with laws that--in most likelihood--control the proliferation of the cryptos.