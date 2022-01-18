personal-finance

Steps to secure an instant loan from a fintech

Getting a loan from your bank can be time-consuming. Sensing the need to disburse loans quickly, especially in Covid-19 times, many fintech lenders now process loan applications far quicker. Here, lending volumes have grown in the last 12-15 months. For instance, in December 2021, Paisabazaar.com a fintech firm disbursed around Rs 695 crore worth of loans. These include secure and unsecured loans. Recently NAVI, a fintech lender, has entered this space in a big way, sanctioning home loans, digitally through the mobile app for projects across multiple cities in India. However, fulfilling certain criteria will lead you to a smooth digital loan application process.