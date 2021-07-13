Smart Beta ETFs gaining ground, slowly

Smart Beta ETFs, or strategic ETFs, which straddle the line between active and passive strategy, have become popular among institutional and HNI investors. Currently, seven such ETFs track custom-made indices that use a variety of fundamental and technical filters such as PE and PB ratios to choose their constituents. Their traded volume in the exchanges see a gradual surge thanks to their outperforming returns against the broader indices. For instance, ETFs tracking the Nifty 50 Value 20 Index (TRI) delivered 57% while Nifty 50 TRI gave 47% over the past year. Given its complex structure, Smart Beta ETFs suit high-risk profile investors who understand a product very well.