personal-finance

Small investors from smaller cities drawn to MFs

The latest data from AMFI--the mutual fund industry's trade body-- for October 2021 shows a marginal but steady rise in investors from smaller towns, typically referred to as Beyond the Top 30 (B30) towns. The share of retail investment from the B30 towns increased to 37 percent as of October 2021, from 34 percent of two years before. At present, retail investors from the B30 cities have invested Rs 3.26 lakh crore in mutual funds. This trend, experts believe, is thanks to AMFI's effective mutual fund sahi hai campaign, and to rising valuations in equity markets and falling interest rates in fixed-income instruments.