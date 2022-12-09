Silver ETFs add shine to the investor portfolio

Exchange-traded funds investing in silver have posted 22.19 percent returns over three months ended 7 December 2022, as per Value Research. These schemes topped the performance charts over this period.

Silver prices were going down when the interest rates were being hiked in various key economies in the world to control inflation. However, as the market participants sensed that the rate hike cycle in US is nearing an end, sooner than expected, the prices of risky assets including stocks and commodities went up. The rising prices of silver has worked for investors holding the metal in ETF, as it outperformed Gold ETFs which gave 5.97 percent over same period.