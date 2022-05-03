Silver ETF: An emerging favourite with investors?

Three months after the launch of first silver exchange traded fund in India, silver is gradually making it to the mutual fund investors’ buying list. As on March 31, 2022 three silver exchange traded funds manage assets worth Rs 776 crore. This includes money invested through fund of fund schemes as well.

Silver – the poor man’s gold, is seen as an industrial metal as well and is expected to be used extensively in the world of electric vehicles and high end gadgets. Some investors allocate some part of their precious metal allocation to silver ETF too.

Silver being more volatile than gold, investors should stagger their investments to benefit from volatility.