Should you use a multiplex chain's digital wallet?

Apr 12, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

INOX multiplex chain has launched a payment wallet - InstaPay. Consumers using this wallet can earn vouchers while loading money in the wallet and booking tickets on INOX’s mobile app, website or counter. As a onetime launch offer, customers loading money in the wallet receive a voucher between Rs 50 to Rs 150. The InstaPay wallet has a cash loading limit of Rs 5,000 through net banking, cards, or UPI. Financial advisors are of the opinion it’s not beneficial having a separate digital wallet as there are similar offers on cards and UPI apps while booking movie tickets.

