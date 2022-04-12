personal-finance

Should you use a multiplex chain's digital wallet?

INOX multiplex chain has launched a payment wallet - InstaPay. Consumers using this wallet can earn vouchers while loading money in the wallet and booking tickets on INOX's mobile app, website or counter. As a onetime launch offer, customers loading money in the wallet receive a voucher between Rs 50 to Rs 150. The InstaPay wallet has a cash loading limit of Rs 5,000 through net banking, cards, or UPI. Financial advisors are of the opinion it's not beneficial having a separate digital wallet as there are similar offers on cards and UPI apps while booking movie tickets.