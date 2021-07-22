personal-finance

Should you sign up for triggers in mutual funds?

Do you regret not withdrawing when equity markets were at a high? Or missed taking money off the table in time when you are closer to your financial goals? You can avoid these situations if you use a trigger facility. Many fund houses offer it. It allows you to redeem your units or switch from one scheme to another. You can preset this by either defining units or an investment value. How does a trigger get activated? Define an index level or a specific return you'd like your scheme to earn to determine an exit or even an entry. But remember, any such switches attract capital gains because it's a withdrawal. Use triggers carefully.