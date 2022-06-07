personal-finance

Should you shift from MCLR to repo-linked loans?

After raising repo rate by 40 bps (100 bps = 1 percentage point) on May 4 primarily to curb inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could hike the key policy rate by another 40-50 bps on June 8. Home loan lenders have followed suit, resulting in borrowers' interest burden going up. And, it will continue to rise as a hardening rate cycle sets in. If you have a home loan linked to Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) i.e. banks' internal benchmark, then you could consider switching to Repo Linked Loan Rate (RLLR). To do so, you will have to give a letter and an application seeking a switch to RLLR.