personal-finance

Should you apply for a credit card pledging your gold?

Fintech lender Rupeek in partnership with RBL Bank has launched a card that offers credit based on a customer's pledged gold holdings. Called Rupeek Prime, this is a secured and asset-backed card, unlike a normal credit card, which is unsecured. It works just like a credit card, except that there are no application fees and annual renewal charges. It offers a credit limit of up to 75% of the gold's value, up to Rs 50 lakh. It offers an interest-free credit period of 37 or 45 days, as per the scheme. After the interest-free credit period, the digital lender charges 2.5% per month (30% annual interest) on outstanding dues.