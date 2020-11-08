personal-finance
SBI upgrading its internet banking services, YONO app today
Aug 20, 03:08

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers through a notice that Yono, Yono Lite, and internet banking (INB ) may witness some intermittent issues today because the bank is upgrading its internet banking platforms, so ignore using SBI's internet banking, SBI Yono app or SBI Yono Lite app for today.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our internet banking platform to provide for a better online banking experience." SBI tweeted.

The bank posted the announcement along with the tweet that says " We are upgrading our internet banking platfom for better experience. During this upgrade activity, INB,YONO, YONO lite may experience some intermittent issues on 8th Novemeber 2020. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

About 76 million customers are using internet banking facilities and around 17 million customers are using mobile banking services. 58 million customers have downloaded YONO app with 26 million are registered users.

SBI on September 20 informed its customers that it is upgrading its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform for better customer experience and urged customers to use SBI Yono, Yono Lite and net banking instead for the day in case they face trouble with UPI.

How exit loads harm you
Jul 28, 03:07
Liquid funds are meant to park your surplus cash and where you can withdraw your money in a short-time. Since these schemes can invest in securities that mature upto 91 days, these aren’t supposed to be as liquid as overnight funds. But since large corporations used to withdraw from liquid funds within a day or two, managing liquidity became a problem for those investors who stayed on slightly linger. Hence, last year, SEBI introduced exit loads for liquid funds for withdrawals made up to seven days from investments.
Byju's billion dollars during a pandemic
Jul 28, 02:07

Online learning firm Byju's has raised $1 billion in 2020 alone. That's more than all other ed-tech startups combined, and more than what Byju's raised in the last 5 years. Most obviously, Byju's is making the most of the pandemic, which has boosted online learning big time. But as it gets deeper into the India market, the capital is also meant for large acquisitions in the US, where education is much more expensive and buyouts give inorganic growth. This money can also scare away competition, and investors may find it hard to fund a rival to such a well-funded company.

 
Health insurance: 'Top-ups' help?
Jul 16, 11:07
If you already have health insurance and want to increase your cover, you could try buying a new health insurance policy. But that’ll be expensive. Instead, a top-up policy works better. A top-up policy is an add-on to your regular cover. It reimburses your hospital bills only if your costs exceed a certain threshold limit, also called ‘deductible’. Hence, premiums are cheaper (see graphic). While a base policy reimburses your hospital bills up to your health cover, a top-up policy kicks in beyond the deductible amount. Although, having a base policy in place is not a prerequisite for buying a top-up; it can be purchased independently too.