SBI upgrading its internet banking services, YONO app today

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers through a notice that Yono, Yono Lite, and internet banking (INB ) may witness some intermittent issues today because the bank is upgrading its internet banking platforms, so ignore using SBI's internet banking, SBI Yono app or SBI Yono Lite app for today.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our internet banking platform to provide for a better online banking experience." SBI tweeted.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our internet banking platform to provide for a better online banking experience.#SBI#StateBankOfIndia#ImportantNotice#InternetBanking#OnlineSBIpic.twitter.com/pYfiC3RJQl — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 7, 2020

The bank posted the announcement along with the tweet that says " We are upgrading our internet banking platfom for better experience. During this upgrade activity, INB,YONO, YONO lite may experience some intermittent issues on 8th Novemeber 2020. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

About 76 million customers are using internet banking facilities and around 17 million customers are using mobile banking services. 58 million customers have downloaded YONO app with 26 million are registered users.

SBI on September 20 informed its customers that it is upgrading its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform for better customer experience and urged customers to use SBI Yono, Yono Lite and net banking instead for the day in case they face trouble with UPI.