personal-finance

Rupee weakens: What should you do?

As the capital flows back to the USA, the greenback turns strong. Along with most emerging market currencies Indian rupee also weakens leading to imported inflation. As foreign investors sell Indian stocks, the stock markets also turn volatile. US Dollar is expected to touch Rs 80 in near term, compared to Rs 78.37 today. Individuals planning an expenditure in dollar terms – for example education or vacation in USA need to account for this.

Investors should buy gold or units of mutual fund schemes investing in securities listed in USA. This reduces the impact of weak rupee, and if the underlying investment does well, then the investors get good returns.