Retail investors' share in mutual funds on the rise

Retail investors are getting more and more interested in mutual fund investments, AMFI data shows. In September 2021, the retail portion in the mutual funds' assets under management (MF AUM) was 24 percent--an increase of 300 bps over the number in September 2020. Experts say this trend could be because equity markets have been performing like a star over the last year or so, and people prefer the MFs' systematic investment route over direct participation in the stock market. Also, AMFI's ‘mutual fund sahi hai' campaign has attracted retail flows from smaller cities. The other categories that the retail investors are favouring include global funds, index schemes and gold ETFs.