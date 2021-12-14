personal-finance

Pay your bills through your neighbourhood postman

Most banks allow you to pay recurring utility bills online, but you need to be internet savvy; to go online and set up mandates. For those who are not, there's good news from India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for all IPPB and non-IPPB customers. Leveraging its extensive network of post offices throughout the country and an equally formidable army of postmen, you can now pay bills from home. Just hand over your bill copy and amount in cash to a postman and your bills will be paid. Or you can simply visit the post office branch to pay. IPPB has collaborated with NPCI's Bharat BillPay to provide this service.