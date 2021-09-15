personal-finance

Now, buy COVID insurance policies till March 2022

Taking note of hefty COVID-19 treatment bills, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had directed general and health insurance companies to launch standardised COVID-19 health policies in July 2020. Named Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak (also offered by some life insurers), these short-term plans were to be originally offered till March 31, 2021. However, the second wave prompted the regulator to ask insurers to offer these covers – fresh as well as renewals – up to September 30, 2021. Now, the IRDAI has once again extended the date to March 31, 2022.