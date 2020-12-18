Mutual funds: Number of SIPs grow, inflows fall

Systematic investment plan (SIP) in mutual fund (MF) scheme are used to understand the pulse of individual investors. But a dichotomy is observed here. While number of SIPs has gone up, inflows through SIPs have fallen. MF SIP accounts has risen continuously throughout 2020; 3.41 crore in November 2020, up from 2.94 crore in November 2019. A look at monthly inflows through SIPs show that monthly aggregate MF SIP contribution fell to Rs7,302 crore from Rs8,273 crore in November 2019, as per Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). While large SIPs are either discontinued or came to an end (and are not renewed), new SIPs registered are of low ticket size. Hence, the fall in overall contribution.