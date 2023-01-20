MFs invest record money in equities in 2022

While the foreign institutional investors were the net sellers in the Indian equity market in 2022, domestic mutual funds had been net buyers and the latter infused around Rs 2 trillion into equities last year. Post the pandemic, young retail investors' interest in directly putting money in equities has waned. These investors have preferred investing in equity markets through mutual funds. Contributions to mutual fund schemes through SIPs have been remarkable over the past few years and these have brought more inflows into equity schemes. This has resulted in the AUM of the mutual fund industry rising to an all-time high of Rs 40 trillion at the end of 2022.

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran