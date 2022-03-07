personal-finance

Markets continue to fall. Should you stop SIPs?

Stock markets have been volatile amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. While dip in your equity investments must have got you worried, you must also remember that your systematic investment plan (SIP) in mutual funds will help you to bring down your average purchase cost. SIPs fetch more units when market prices are lower and lesser number of units when market prices are higher. This helps investors take advantage of market volatility and by bringing down their average purchase cost, improves their investment returns in the long-run. But, if you are close to your financial goals, shift to less-volatile investments.