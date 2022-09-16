personal-finance

Low duration funds offer robust returns

Low Duration Funds are debt mutual funds investing in debt and money market securities such that the Macaulay duration of the portfolio is between 6 and 12 months. Their accrual strategy with relatively higher portfolio maturity helps them deliver better returns than other short-term debt funds. These funds allocate a certain portion to non-AAA-rated instruments that helps maximise returns. These schemes also play duration strategies at times based on the interest rate movements. These funds can be a suitable investment option for investors, especially to meet their short-term financial needs.