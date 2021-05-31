personal-finance

Listed AMC share prices a mixed bag

Equity shares of fund houses have given a mixed bag of returns in CY21 so far. Shares of HDFC AMC gave slightly negative returns of 0.6 percent while those of UTI AMC and Nippon India AMC gave returns of 14.9 percent and 36 percent, respectively. Equity analysts say HDFC AMC's market share (share of investor assets in equity schemes) has declined and this has put pressure on its share price. The performance of UTI AMC's equity schemes improved in financial year 2020-2021, helping it increase market share. Nippon Life India has been looking to beef up its global presence by taking advantage of Nippon Life's network. Birla Sun Life MF may also get listed soon as it has filed IPO papers with SEBI.