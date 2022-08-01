 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors from smaller towns play it safe in MF

Aug 01, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

It looks like passive investing is winning over people from smaller towns too. AMFI data shows that the Assets Under Management (AUM) of investors from the beyond 30 cities in ‘Other ETF’ category has more than doubled over the last one year. Other ETF category includes exchange-traded funds tracking broader market indices such as Nifty 50 and also debt ETFs. The investors also increased allocation to balanced funds that invest in a mix of equity and debt. Balanced funds can cushion investors from market shocks during turbulent periods.

