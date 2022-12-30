personal-finance

Investor accounts in gold ETFs grew 9 times

Gold ETF has become a preferred investment avenue for the retail investors lately. AMFI data shows that the investors' account in gold ETF multiplied by 9 times since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. Experts attribute this to the lockdowns, when people were not able to buy physical gold, given the uncertainty that prevailed. People were attracted towards the paper gold which provides a hassle-free investment experience. Yellow metal has been considered a safe haven against geo-political uncertainties, recession and rising inflation. One can hold 5-10% of portfolio in gold at any point of time.