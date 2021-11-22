personal-finance

How you should schedule your mutual fund SIPs?

Starting an SIP in equity mutual fund is a good way to invest over the long-term. However, you should start your SIP after reviewing your monthly income and expenses. You can either fix a date for your SIPs after your monthly expenses are taken care of, or spread out your payments over the month. The latter also allows you to capture equity prices on different markets days. You can change the SIP date on digital platforms such as Groww and Paytm Money. Or use your mutual fund's common transaction slip to cancel and start new SIP with new date.