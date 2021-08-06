personal-finance

How UPI-based AutoPay for Mutual Fund SIP works

The Sensex and Nifty have scaled new highs. In such a situation, retail investors must take a cautious approach and invest regularly through SIPs in equity mutual funds, instead of timing the markets. Investors can now enable periodic e-mandates using the UPI application for mutual funds. Payment apps offer this feature under UPI 2.0 launched last year. PhonePe recently launched a UPI based AutoPay functionality for its mutual fund investment offerings. The SIP through the UPI AutoPay option is available for all existing and new investors on the PhonePe app. Have a disciplined approach while investing. Do make a financial plan for yourself, and seek expert advice in fund selection.