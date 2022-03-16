personal-finance

How to spend your annual bonus wisely

As the country steps out of the Covid-19 gloom and people head back to their offices, it's that time of the year again. Human Resource managers are busy conducting performance appraisals and companies are ready to hand out bonuses. At least we hope they do! And with many salaried employees having missed their annual appraisal and bonus cycles in the last two years due to tough economic conditions, this would be a welcome change. But spend your money wisely. Financial advisors say there is no right or wrong way per se. But strike a balance between what's necessary, where you want to splurge, your liabilities and your future.