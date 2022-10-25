How to 'restore' your insurance limit

With some health insurance policies, after you claim a reimbursement in a year, your total sum assured for that same year comes down. Or worse, it gets exhausted if you claim as much or more than sum assured. This hurts if you get hospitalised again that same year. What’s the solution? Health insurance with restoration benefits. How does it work? Say your sum assured is Rs 4 lakh and a surgery exhausts your policy amount. Now if you get hospitalised again that same year and spend another, say Rs 2 lakh, a restoration benefited health policy can cover that bill too. That’s because the sum assured is 'restored'.

Bhavya Dua